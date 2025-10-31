spot_img
Coast Guard Leads Recovery Operations After Ex-Typhoon Halong Floods Western Alaska

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 31, 2025
Pollution response teams from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic conduct post-storm assessments in Kipnuk, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2025, after the community was impacted by severe flooding from Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney)

The Coast Guard is conducting post-storm assessments and cleanup operations in Western Alaska where communities have been impacted by severe flooding from Ex-Typhoon Halong.

“The Coast Guard continues to support local, state and federal disaster recovery efforts by conducting pollution response operations in impacted communities,” said Capt. Christopher Culpepper, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic. “We understand how essential the local ecology is for communities that depend on critical subsistence hunting and fishing activity. We are working to mitigate environmental impacts to preserve the communities’ food source and future viability.”

Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic deployed to affected areas to identify pollution concerns and work with state, federal, and industry partners to conduct clean-up operations. Response teams have conducted pollution and damage assessments in Kipnuk, Bethel, Quinhagak, Hooper Bay, Nome, St. Michael, Tuntutuliak and Nightmute. Crews are also scheduled to conduct damage and pollution assessments in Kwigillingok, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Oscarville and Kongiginak.

Coast Guard Cutter Aspen (WLB 208) deployed to the Yukon-Kuskokwim River Delta on Oct. 14 to determine potential hazards posed by storm damage and lingering debris and conduct repairs to impacted maritime navigation aids.

The Coast Guard activated the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund on Oct. 12 and contracted Resolve Marine Group to conduct cleanup operations in Nightmute. To date, Resolve crews have recovered a total of 724 gallons of petroleum product from various sources in Nightmute.

On Oct. 23rd, the Coast Guard contracted Alaska Chadux Network to conduct cleanup operations in Kipnuk. They plan to begin operations on Oct. 25th, focusing on securing potential pollutions sources and mitigating any spilled products they find.

The original announcement can be found here.

