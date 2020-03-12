Dr. Rosalie J. Wyatt, ReadyCommunities Partnership Nation Director, presents Capt. John Reed, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston, with the ReadyCommunities Partnership 2019 National Service Award for Diligence and Collaboration in the Golden Ray Rescue March 6, 2020, at the Glynn County Emergency Management Operations Center in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

Coast Guard, Maritime Partners Receive National Service Award for Golden Ray Rescue

The Coast Guard and maritime partners across Brunswick and Savannah, Georgia, were awarded the ReadyCommunities Partnership 2019 National Service Award for diligence and collaboration in the Golden Ray rescue, Friday.

The award recognizes the leadership of Coast Guard Sector Charleston in coordination with maritime partners across the region including harbor pilots, law enforcement, salvors and others.

The award was accepted by Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah, and Coast Guard Station Brunswick. Capt. John Reed, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston, accepted the award on behalf of all maritime partners who participated in the rescue.

The National Service Award was presented by Hon. Cornell Harvey, Mayor of Brunswick, and Dr. Rosalie J. Wyatt, Corporate Crisis Response Officers Association President & ReadyCommunities Partnership National Director.

ReadyCommunities Partnership National Service and Sacrifice Awards acknowledge stakeholders for their role in strategic port community and national resiliency, they also help to build community and foster a culture of resiliency for economic and national security and to protect lives in the first 72-hours of a large-scale or national crisis. Since 2007, the ReadyCommunities Partnership has presented its National Service and Sacrifice Awards to communities, responders, organizations, and citizens for exemplary service and has also honored those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top