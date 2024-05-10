The Coast Guard medevaced a 12-hour old baby girl from flood-impacted Cleveland, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request at approximately 11:45 a.m. from Harris County Emergency Operations Center personnel stating a newborn baby was reportedly experiencing low oxygen levels at Texas Emergency Hospital, which does not have a neonatal intensive care unit.

Due to flooding in the area, emergency medical services personnel could not transport the baby via ambulance.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston to respond. The aircrew arrived on scene, took aboard the baby, her mother, and a paramedic, and transported them to the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The baby was reported to be in stable condition.