Maritime Security

Coast Guard Medevacs 12-Hour-Old Baby From Flood-Impacted Cleveland, Texas

Coast Guard Air Station Houston performs an area of responsibility formation flight over the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, March 11, 2022. The air station regularly conducts AOR runs to keep crews familiar with the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

The Coast Guard medevaced a 12-hour old baby girl from flood-impacted Cleveland, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request at approximately 11:45 a.m. from Harris County Emergency Operations Center personnel stating a newborn baby was reportedly experiencing low oxygen levels at Texas Emergency Hospital, which does not have a neonatal intensive care unit.

Due to flooding in the area, emergency medical services personnel could not transport the baby via ambulance.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston to respond. The aircrew arrived on scene, took aboard the baby, her mother, and a paramedic, and transported them to the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The baby was reported to be in stable condition.

