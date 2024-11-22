38.2 F
Coast Guard Medevacs 62 Year Old Man From Midway Atoll

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew conducts pre-flight checks on the ramp at Air Station Barbers Point before launching for a medivac on Midway Atoll, Nov. 17, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Victor Yaguchi)

The Coast Guard medically evacuated an ailing 62-year-old man from Midway Atoll Sunday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer on Midway Atoll at 4 p.m. Saturday requesting a medevac for a 62-year-old carpenter experiencing symptoms of a seizure or stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to conduct the medevac. A nurse practitioner from Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu accompanied the flight crew to provide in-flight care.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the aircrew landed on Midway Atoll, brought the man aboard and transported him to Queen’s Medical Center. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

