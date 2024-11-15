Coast Guard Medevacs 69-Year-Old U.S. Passenger from Carnival Vista Cruise Near Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted a medical evacuation of a Carnival Vista cruise ship passenger, Thursday, approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico.

The patient was a 69-year-old woman, U.S. citizen, who experienced health complications and required a higher level of medical care ashore.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a communication from the Carnival Vista, Thursday afternoon, requesting a medical evacuation to transport the patient to a hospital in Puerto Rico.

Watchstanders coordinated arrangements and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to rendezvous with the cruise ship. Once on scene, the Coast Guard aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship, who prepared a rescue basket to hoist the patient’s spouse and cruise ship nurse, followed by a litter hoist of the patient aboard the aircraft.

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where awaiting local Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported her to the Centro Medico’ Hospital.

“This case required a significant amount of coordination and planning by everyone involved,” said Lt. Luke Dewhirst, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander for the case. “Thanks to the Carnival Vista crew and Sector San Juan watchstanders for working with us to establish a rendezvous position amid inclement weather. Our crew performed phenomenally in conducting multiple challenging hoists to safely transport the patient to a higher level of care.”

The original announcement can be found here.