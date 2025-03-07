35.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 7, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger Experiencing Multiple Strokes

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a medevac for a cruise ship passenger offshore the Island of Hawaii Feb. 27, 2025. (Coast Guard video, courtesy by Air Station Barbers Point)

The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes 300 miles offshore Kailua-Kona, Hawaii last Thursday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday from crew aboard the Koningsdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, reporting that a 72-year-old man experienced multiple stroke episodes stroke episodes offshore the Island of Hawaii. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac within 20 hours.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man from the cruise ship and transported the patient to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

“By combining the skills of our crews and the specialized capabilities of our aircraft, we are able to respond to emergencies across the vast Pacific region,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Stockton, HC-130 Hercules aircraft commander, Air Station Barbers Point. “Teamwork is critically important for medevacs, which are among the most time-sensitive and high-stakes missions we take on.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
COLUMN: Bipartisan Efforts Underway to Support the Coast Guard During a Government Shutdown
Next article
Over $2 Million in FEMA Assistance for Kentucky Households
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals