Coast Guard Medevacs Man Suffering From Chest Pains From Boat 45 Miles Off Anna Maria Island

Coast Guard crews medevaced a 51-year-old man from a fishing boat 45 miles west of Anna Maria Island last Friday.

An Air Station Clearwater aircrew and a Station St. Petersburg boat crew coordinated the medevac. The man was transported via the aircrew to Tampa General Hospital for further medical care.

At 12:23 p.m. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a call from the owner of the commercial fishing boat, Team Galati, reporting a crew member had suffered chest pains and was in need of medical attention.

“The teamwork of the captain of the distressed vessel, along with our partners at Air Station Clearwater were paramount in ensuring the patient was able to access a higher level of care,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Jennings, a crew member from Station St. Petersburg’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew.