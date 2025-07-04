The Coast Guard completed the medevac of a mother and her newborn baby from Catalina Island, California, Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach watchstanders received notification at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, from the Catalina Island Health medical center requesting the transport of a 22-year-old pregnant woman experiencing labor symptoms.

The Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended conducting the patient transfer after the mother gave birth.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. The aircrew arrived on scene, transferred the mother and baby aboard, and transported the pair to Torrance Memorial Medical Center for further medical care.

The original announcement can be found here.