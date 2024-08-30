70.5 F
Coast Guard Medevacs Potential Stroke Victim from Fishing Vessel 480 Miles Off Honolulu

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane small boat comes alongside commercial fishing vessel Autumn off the coast of Oahu Aug. 22, 2024. The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew responded to a request to transfer a member of the fishing vessel Autumn to shore after experiencing stroke symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane)

The Coast Guard completed the medevac of an ailing man from a commercial fishing vessel 480 miles offshore Honolulu Friday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. Monday from Pacific Fishing & Supply personnel reporting that a 53-year-old crew member aboard the 68-foot fishing vessel Autumn was exhibiting stroke-like symptoms approximately 750 miles offshore. The Autumn crew estimated they were six days’ transit from Oahu.

JRCC Honolulu watchstanders advised the vessel’s master to continue toward Oahu and conferred with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. Watchstanders directed the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane to rendezvous with the Autumn approximately 480 miles offshore Oahu and conduct the medevac.

The Harriet Lane crew arrived on scene with the Autumn at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, took aboard the ailing crewman and began transiting ashore. At 6:30 a.m. Friday, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu met the Harriet Lane near the entrance to Honolulu Harbor, took aboard the patient and brought him to Station Honolulu. Emergency medical services personnel then transported the patient to Queen’s Medical Center. He was reportedly in stable condition.

