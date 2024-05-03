The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old woman Saturday from the Carnival Dream cruise ship approximately 160 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the cruise ship of a 67-year-old woman with symptoms of kidney failure.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to conduct the medevac. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the woman aboard the helicopter, and transported her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The woman was last reported in stable condition.

Read more at USCG.