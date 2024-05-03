72.4 F
Coast Guard Medevacs Senior Woman from Ship 160 Miles Off Louisiana Coast

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flies towards the Carnival Dream, approximately 160 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, April 27, 2024. The helicopter crew was sent to medevac a patient suffering from possible kidney failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old woman Saturday from the Carnival Dream cruise ship approximately 160 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the cruise ship of a 67-year-old woman with symptoms of kidney failure.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to conduct the medevac. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the woman aboard the helicopter, and transported her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The woman was last reported in stable condition.

Read more at USCG.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
