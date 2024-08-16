80.5 F
Coast Guard Medevacs Two from Lift Boat 40 Miles Off Marsh Island, Louisiana

The Coast Guard medevaced two men from a lift boat approximately 40 miles offshore from Marsh Island, Louisiana, Sunday. (USCG Video Still)

The Coast Guard medevaced two men from a lift boat approximately 40 miles offshore from Marsh Island, Louisiana, Sunday.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a notification from the lift boat BRAZOS that two men needed medical attention after experiencing a fire onboard.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to conduct the medevac.

The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the men aboard, and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The fire was extinguished and no pollution was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to watch the video from USCG.

