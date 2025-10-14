COLUMN: Coast Guard Military Personnel Receive Critical Relief as the Shutdown Enters a Third Week

Late Monday, the Coast Guard confirmed that military personnel will receive their upcoming mid-month paycheck sometime between October 15-17. Secretary Noem wrote on social media that DHS worked out an innovative solution to fund this critical pay from the One Big Beautiful Bill. In the Coast Guard press release, Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant, thanked President Trump and Secretary Noem for ensuring that Coast Guard members were paid. The Coast Guard remains fully operational during the government shutdown, but continues to advocate for a full appropriation for the entire Coast Guard.

While these efforts provide much needed relief, questions remain on how long the government shutdown will persist. On Monday, the Speaker of the House, Michael Johnson, warned that the government shutdown could be the longest in history. If that becomes true, it puts in focus the relief efforts of various organizations across the country for service members and the attempts by Congress to provide legislative relief to ensure funding gaps do not occur in the future.

Since this fall’s shutdown began, organizations have stepped up to help those affected in the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard Mutual Assistance offers interest free loans to active duty, civilians, PHS officers/chaplains and reserves that can be obtained one per month to pay for rent, utilities, food and emergency needs during the shutdown. Other organizations such as USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, PenFed and First Command provide interest free loans subject to various terms. In fact, USAA recently announced that it provided $140M in interest free loans to 45,000 members (from all branches) in 48 hours.

Local nonprofit organizations have also stepped up to support the needs of their local Coast Guard units. For example, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival partnered with the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association Grand Haven Chapter to receive perishable food donations, gift cards and monetary donations to be provided to members in need during the shutdown. There were also plans in place to provide meals to servicemembers if the mid-month payment was not made.

For legislative relief efforts by Congress, I previously wrote about several proposed bipartisan bills in early 2025 that all failed to pass. The two bills that focused on the Coast Guard (Pay our Coast Guard Act and Pay our Coast Guard Parity Act of 2025) did not move out of committee.

However, new bills have recently been proposed in Congress that cover all of the military, including the Coast Guard. Representative Jennifer Kiggans reintroduced the Pay our Troops Act of 2026 on September 16, 2025, which received 174 cosponsors (as of the writing of this article) and would ensure payment of the military through FY 2026. If a government shutdown were to occur, then there would be continuing appropriations until a new law is entered into or January 1, 2027, whichever comes first. Note that Representative Kiggans previously introduced similar legislation in March 2025 and in 2024. Senator Dan Sullivan proposed a companion bill in the Senate on October 9, 2025, that is similar to the House bill and importantly, includes the Coast Guard as well. Several organizations representing the interests of military personnel have been vocal in their support of these bills.

Service members can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that a paycheck is incoming and that there are several organizations and citizens ready to support their needs in an extended shutdown.

(The author is responsible for the content of this article. The views expressed do not reflect the official policy or position of his employer, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve or the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary).