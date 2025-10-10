Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Ready to Support Coast Guard Families During Government Shutdown

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) has announced it is prepared to provide immediate financial assistance to Coast Guard families following the lapse in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appropriations.

CGMA is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, and they can provide interest-free loans to cover essential expenses such as rent, insurance, childcare, and food. For more information, visit: Shutdown Loan – Coast Guard Mutual Assistance.

For more than a century, CGMA has been the lifeline for the Coast Guard community. Since 1924, the nonprofit has provided more than $250 million in direct financial support — including $50 million over just the last five years. During the 2018–2019 government shutdown, CGMA delivered $8.4 million in relief to more than 6,200 Coast Guard members and families.

“Thanks to CGMA, my Coast Guard crew was able to get their minds off finances and re-focus their attention on mission during the last shutdown,” said now-retired CDR Brooke Millard and current Chief Executive Officer of CGMA. “Members of the Coast Guard community can rest assured that we will continue to do all we can to support their financial resilience if pay is disrupted again.”

Key details:

Eligibility: Active duty, civilian employees, reservists, full-time NAF/WG employees, and Coast Guard Academy cadets.

Active duty, civilian employees, reservists, full-time NAF/WG employees, and Coast Guard Academy cadets. Support Amount: Up to one month’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for military members; equivalent rate for civilians; prorated for NAF/WG employees.

Up to one month’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for military members; equivalent rate for civilians; prorated for NAF/WG employees. Application Process: Members or spouses of deployed members may apply online through the CGMA portal. Payments will be issued via ACH transfer or Zelle.

Members or spouses of deployed members may apply online through the CGMA portal. Payments will be issued via ACH transfer or Zelle. Application Dates: Opens Oct. 10 for GS employees, and Oct. 13 for military members.

Opens Oct. 10 for GS employees, and Oct. 13 for military members. Repayment Terms: Repayments begin once pay is restored and are expected within three months.

CGMA encourages members to first explore 0% interest payroll loans offered by banks such as USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, and First Command, many of which are stepping up to assist during the shutdown.

A Team Effort

During the last shutdown, CGMA led the financial relief effort while national and local partners — including the Chief Petty Officer’s Association, Coast Guard Foundation, Navy League, American Legion, and community businesses — provided in-kind support such as food, gift cards, and services. CGMA anticipates partnering in similar ways this time.

“As we face the challenges ahead, I’m reminded of the resilience and dedication of our Coast Guard family. Now, they need us to have their backs,” said Jason Wong, Retired Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer and CGMA Chief Operating Officer. “At Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, we’re fully committed to standing by those affected by a shutdown.”

“When the Coast Guard you love can’t pay you, it impacts your family and home,” added Alena Howard, Chief Development and Communications Officer at CGMA and a Coast Guard spouse. “Our donors are an incredible network of people who embody the spirit of Helping Our Own. Their generosity ensures Coast Guard families have the support they need most during times of crisis.”

About Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) is the official aid society of the U.S. Coast Guard, strengthening financial security across the Coast Guard community. Guided by its vision of eliminating financial worry through shared resources and trusted support, CGMA turns today’s challenges into tomorrow’s stability. In 2024, CGMA fulfilled over 6,000 requests for financial help and provided more than $8.5 million in support.

This article by Coast Guard Mutual Assistance was originally published on MyCG.