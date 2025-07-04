spot_img
Coast Guard, National Park Service Teams up to Rescue Mariner

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat crew rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. (Photo: USCG)

The Coast Guard and the National Park Service rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, Monday night.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. from a commercial towing service reporting the 34-foot trawler, Opeechee, had run aground and they were unable to get a towline to the distressed vessel.

The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB) and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew. Once on scene, the boatcrew determined they were unable to reach the grounded vessel and requested the launch of the 29-foot Response Boat-small.

Station Fort Macon launched their 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and were met by a National Parks Service vessel who assisted with a shoreside rescue of the mariner. A surface swimmer swam out to the mariner and brought him safely to shore.

There were no reported injuries.

The wind speed was 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph and waves approximately 3-feet high.

“The shallow water depth and on scene weather made this a dynamic rescue, requiring teamwork and skilled, trained professionals to complete,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Todd Ghormley, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Fort Macon. “Teamwork and training is essential to keeping our waterways safe during the busy boating season. As more people take to the water, this rescue serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness.”

The original announcement can be found here.

