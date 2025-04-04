Coast Guard Plus Navy Rescue 18 People From Disabled Vessel Off San Diego Coast

A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) rescued 17 aliens and one American aboard a disabled and adrift vessel approximately 50 miles southwest of San Diego Sunday.

A 35–foot vessel with 18 individuals aboard was spotted in international waters taking on water and requesting assistance around 7:55 a.m.

The Spruance launched a 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boat crew to assist. The 18 individuals were rescued from the water and safely brought aboard the Spruance.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector San Diego then launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to transport the persons from Spruance to Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

All 17 aliens and the one American were brought to Sector San Diego over two separate flights due to passenger constraints.

The 18 individuals were transferred to Department of Homeland Security partners.

Irregular maritime migration aboard unseaworthy or overloaded vessels is always dangerous, and often deadly. Do not take to the sea. You could lose your life. We remain steadfast in our commitment to saving lives and discouraging anyone from taking to the sea in ways that are unsafe and illegal.

