Coast Guard Officially Relieves San Diego Sector Commander Following Leadership Investigation

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Capt. James Spitler (Photo: USCG / Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray)

The U.S. Coast Guard permanently relieved the commander of Coast Guard Sector San Diego Tuesday after temporarily relieving the commander on October 24, 2024.

Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, District Eleven, temporarily relieved Capt. James Spitler following an investigation leading to a loss of confidence due to failures in leadership, judgement, and integrity.

Rear Adm. Buzzella’s recommendation for the permanent relief was reviewed by Vice Admiral Andrew Tiongson, commander, Pacific Area and approved by Coast Guard Headquarters.

The original announcement can be found here.

