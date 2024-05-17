The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) made a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against drug trafficking by offloading more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana, valued at approximately $185 million, at Port Everglades last Friday.

The interdictions were part of a coordinated effort involving U.S. and international partners in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. Over six separate cases, Coast Guard crews, alongside interagency and international units, successfully intercepted the illicit drugs.

Cmdr. David Ratner, commanding officer of USCGC Mohawk, praised the collaboration, saying, “Our offload today represents the combined efforts of U.S. and allied military units from a Caribbean coalition of partners working together to deny drug trafficking organizations access to maritime smuggling routes. I am especially proud of the hard work of the Mohawk crew and grateful for the opportunity to operate with interagency and NATO partners in support of our national security.”

Assets and Crews Involved:

– USCG Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913)

– USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team South (TACLET-South)

– USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)

– U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 (HSM 50)

– Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Groningen (P 843)

– Royal British Navy ship HMS Trent (P 244)

– Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South)

– Joint Task Force – East (JTF-E)

– U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP-AMO)

In addition to the narcotics, 10 suspected smugglers were apprehended and are set to face prosecution in federal courts by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The offload included contraband seized by Coast Guard law enforcement detachments deployed aboard HMS Trent, HNLMS Groningen, and USS Leyte Gulf. Notably, the USS Leyte Gulf crew intercepted a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel in March, further contributing to the seizure.The ongoing efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations require a concerted effort from detection and monitoring to interdiction and apprehension, followed by criminal prosecutions. These coordinated operations are managed by international partners and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the nation.

The Joint Interagency Task Force South, based in Key West, Florida, oversees the detection and monitoring of illegal drug transit. The law enforcement phase is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 7th District in Miami.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations deployed a National Air Security Operations MQ-9 Unmanned Aircraft System to Puerto Rico, which played a crucial role in the Eastern Caribbean Campaign. This deployment highlighted security threats and contributed significantly to the seizure of 25 metric tons of narcotics.

These operations are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigations, which aim to dismantle high-level criminal organizations using a multi-agency approach.

USCGC Mohawk is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Key West, Florida, with a crew of 100. The cutter’s primary missions include counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue.

Sister ship USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906), homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia, is also participating in Fleet Week Miami, offering free public tours to highlight the Coast Guard’s role in national security.

For more details on Fleet Week Miami, visit the Fleet Week Miami website