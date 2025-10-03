spot_img
50.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 3, 2025
HomeCBP
CBPMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Offloads $94.5M in Illegal Drugs from Operation Pacific Viper

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Five U.S Customs and Border Protection canines and their handlers pause for a photo during a drug offload with USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)

The Coast Guard Cutter Seneca’s crew offloaded more than 12,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana with an approximate street value of $94.5 million in Port Everglades.

Seneca was deployed in support of Operation Pacific Viper. Coast Guard crews worked alongside interagency partners to interdict illicit narcotics in the international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Through Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard is accelerating counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where significant transport of illicit narcotics continues from Central and South America. In coordination with international and interagency partners, the Coast Guard is surging additional assets—cutters, aircraft and tactical teams—to interdict, seize and disrupt transshipments of cocaine and other bulk illicit drugs. Operation Pacific Viper continues the Coast Guard’s efforts to protect the Homeland, counter narco-terrorism, disrupt foreign terrorist organizations, transnational criminal organizations and cartels seeking to produce and traffic illicit drugs into the United States. Since launching this operation in early August, the Coast Guard interdicted over 80,000 pounds of cocaine.

“I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork and adaptability displayed by my crew and our partners during this patrol to stop illicit drug flow from entering the United States,” said Capt. Lee Jones, commander, Coast Guard Cutter Seneca. “Our crews sacrifice time away from their families, and when necessary, put themselves in harm’s way to secure our borders and protect the American people.”

The following assets and crews were involved in the interdictions:

  • Coast Guard Cutter Venturous
  • Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton
  • Coast Guard Cutter Midgett
  • Coast Guard Cutter Stone
  • Joint Interagency Task Force-South
  • Coast Guard Southwest District
  • Coast Guard Southeast District

29 suspected smugglers were transferred to federal custody.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Barbara Humpton Joins USA Rare Earth as CEO
Next article
$110M in New Orders Advance Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter Program

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES