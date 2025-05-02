68.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 2, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityMaritime SecurityCBP

Coast Guard Offloads Over $12M in Illegal Drugs Seized in Caribbean Sea

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dog, Boomer, and his handler verify illicit drugs during a drug offload from USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902) at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew ended Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale with the offload of approximately 3,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated $12.3 million, Wednesday, at Port Everglades.

The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and their embarked Navy helicopter and Coast Guard law enforcement detachments.

“We train diligently and stand ready to execute interdiction missions at moment’s notice,” said Cmdr. Steven Fresse, Minneapolis-Saint Paul commanding officer. “To be able to make an immediate impact so early on during our maiden deployment is a testament to the hard work and skills of the ship’s crew.”

The following assets and crews were involved in the interdiction operations:

“Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale was a great opportunity for our Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Corps crews to showcase our sea services to communities here in South Florida,” said Cmdr. Walter Krolman, Tampa commanding officer. “Today’s offload demonstrates the value of our collaborative joint force operations far out to sea in protecting and defending Americans here at home from threats abroad.”

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Coast Guard Apprehends 15 Aliens During an Interdiction Off San Diego Coast
Next article
Heroic Acts Inspire Future Leaders at USCGA
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals