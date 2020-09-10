Coast Guard Oversees First Foreign Vessel to Bunker LNG as Fuel in the U.S.

The Coast Guard completed oversight of the first foreign vessel to bunker Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as fuel in Jacksonville, Tuesday.

The Swedish tankship, Fure Ven, moored alongside Talleyrand Marine Terminal to take on LNG as fuel. The Fure Ven is the first-ever foreign vessel with plans to bunker LNG in Jacksonville.

LNG is a natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid at -260 degrees Fahrenheit. In liquid form, the volume is reduced to about 600 times that of its gaseous state, making it possible to transport and use as a transportation fuel.

Vessels that use LNG as fuel are able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 25% when compared to conventional marine fuels. With the International Maritime Organization adopting strict regulations on emissions, LNG offers a clean alternative with 100% reduction of sulfur oxides and 90% reduction of nitric oxides when compared to heavy fuel oil.

“There are over 150 existing non-gas carrier foreign vessels that are utilizing low flashpoint fuels as a marine fuel and over 200 more vessels on order. With the increasing eco-friendly demands, Fure Ven marks the inaugural foreign vessel gas bunker operation to occur in the U.S,” said Lt. Yue Shen, Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)