Coast Guard Participates in Seattle Fleet Week and Seafair Events

The Coast Guard is providing a series of aerial search and rescue demonstrations throughout the week.

By Homeland Security Today
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Terrapin participates in the Parade of Ships during the annual Fleet Week and Seafair Festival celebration in Seattle August 1, 2022. Multiple Coast Guard Cutter crews from around the Puget Sound region joined two Navy ships and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels during the parade along Seattle’s waterfront. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

Coast Guard crews are participating in multiple events throughout the Seattle area for the annual Fleet Week and Seafair Festival celebration July 30-Aug. 7.

On Saturday, members stationed around Puget Sound marched in the Torchlight Parade to kick off Seafair.

Then on Monday, Aug. 1, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake, a 175-foot buoy tender, alongside the 110-foot Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, and 87-foot Cutter’s Terrapin and Osprey, joined two U.S. Navy ships and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels, during the parade of ships.

Immediately following the parade of ships, Cutter Terrapin and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Seattle were available for tours, with the Henry Blake open for tours at Pier 66 on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is providing a series of aerial search and rescue demonstrations throughout the week. The first occurred on Monday in the vicinity of Pier 62 and was supported by an aircrew from Air Station Astoria, Oregon, and a small boat crew from Station Seattle. On Aug. 5-7, as weather and operations permit, there will be a daily search and rescue demonstration on Lake Washington as part of the Seafair weekend activities. These activities will be supported by an aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles and a small boat crew from Station Seattle.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

