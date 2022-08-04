Coast Guard Participates in Seattle Fleet Week and Seafair Events

Coast Guard crews are participating in multiple events throughout the Seattle area for the annual Fleet Week and Seafair Festival celebration July 30-Aug. 7.

On Saturday, members stationed around Puget Sound marched in the Torchlight Parade to kick off Seafair.

Then on Monday, Aug. 1, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Henry Blake, a 175-foot buoy tender, alongside the 110-foot Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, and 87-foot Cutter’s Terrapin and Osprey, joined two U.S. Navy ships and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels, during the parade of ships.

Immediately following the parade of ships, Cutter Terrapin and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Seattle were available for tours, with the Henry Blake open for tours at Pier 66 on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard is providing a series of aerial search and rescue demonstrations throughout the week. The first occurred on Monday in the vicinity of Pier 62 and was supported by an aircrew from Air Station Astoria, Oregon, and a small boat crew from Station Seattle. On Aug. 5-7, as weather and operations permit, there will be a daily search and rescue demonstration on Lake Washington as part of the Seafair weekend activities. These activities will be supported by an aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles and a small boat crew from Station Seattle.

