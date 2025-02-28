Coast Guard & Partners Arrest Man for Alleged Yacht Theft in Honolulu

The Coast Guard detained a man suspected of stealing a yacht, resulting in his arrest by the Honolulu Police Department and State of Hawaii Sheriff Division in Honolulu last Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 4:34 p.m. from Aloha Tower personnel that a 43-foot yacht was driving erratically, potentially endangering other mariners, and violating the permanent security zone near Piers 6-11 in Honolulu Harbor.

Additionally, watchstanders received a call from the owner of a vessel matching the yacht’s description stating his boat had been stolen from Kewalo Basin Harbor.

Watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast, halted inbound and outbound marine traffic in Honolulu Harbor, and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu.

When the boat crew approached the yacht and informed the operator of the security zone, he departed the harbor at a high rate of speed. The Coast Guard crew followed, issuing commands for the man to stop. When the yacht decelerated, Coast Guard personnel boarded the vessel and detained the man.

The crew towed the boat safely ashore to Station Honolulu and transferred the suspect to officers with the Honolulu Police Department and State of Hawaii Sheriff Division.

Officers arrested the individual and charged him with theft in the first degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, and criminal property damage in the first degree.

The incident remains under investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.