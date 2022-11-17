Coast Guard Presents Public Service Awards to Mariners for Fire Response

The Coast Guard presented the final of 18 public service awards this week to the good Samaritans who responded to the Spirit of Norfolk fire.

On June 7, 2022, the passenger vessel Spirit of Norfolk was on a sightseeing cruise on the Elizabeth River with 108 passengers and crew, including two large groups of school-age children on field trips, when the vessel experienced a fire. The fire caused the vessel to become disabled and adrift in the main ship channel. The crew issued a mayday call and 15 commercial vessels from the area responded to assist with rescue and firefighting efforts.

During the evacuation, a 600-foot cargo vessel suffered an engineering casualty and was on a collision course with the Spirit of Norfolk. The crews of the responding vessels and tugs coordinated assets to maneuver both the Spirit of Norfolk and the cargo vessel before any further damage could occur.

The Coast Guard recognized the crews of the involved vessels with public service awards, including the Distinguished Public Service Award, Meritorious Public Service Award and Certificate of Merit. Five of the awards were presented at the Virginia Maritime Association Annual Banquet on Sept. 29, 2022, 12 awards at the offices of McAllister and Moran Towing companies Wednesday, as well as one at the Virginia Pilot Association Thursday.

“This community is truly fortunate for the professionalism and quick actions of these extraordinary people,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander, Sector Virginia. “Each and every one played a valuable part in saving the lives of 108 people. These awards recognize and celebrate their selfless actions to save others.”

The parties who received awards were:

Distinguished Public Service Award:

The crew of the Victory Rover

The crew of the Rosemary Mcallister

Meritorious Public Service Award:

The crew of the Ohio River

The crew of the Condor

The crew of the Challenger

The crew of the Z One

The crew of the Fort Bragg

Captain Roger Warren, Docking Pilot

Certificate of Merit:

The crew of the Karen Moran

The crew of the Wendy Moran

The crew of the Patricia Moran

The crew of the Surrie Moran

The crew of the Marci Moran

The crew of the Maxwell Paul Moran

The crew of the Clayton W. Moran

The crew of the Gm Mcallister

Captain Chadwick Jamison, Virginia Pilot

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

