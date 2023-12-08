Coast Guard Reckons With Years-Long Coverup of Sexual Abuse

An extensive, years-long coverup of sexual abuse allegations at the prestigious U.S. Coast Guard Academy underscores that “change is necessary,” officials determined after an internal review, released Wednesday, affirmed revelations that senior leaders worked to downplay the prevalence of such crimes and shield the institution from public scrutiny.

The findings are detailed in a report that concludes the Coast Guard has created an environment where trust in leadership is “eroding” and “too many” personnel lack a safe workplace. It recommends sweeping changes to how service members are held accountable for not only sexual assaults, but also harassment, inappropriate jokes, and other abusive or demeaning behavior.

“Every Coast Guard member must adhere to our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty at all times,” the service’s top officer, Adm. Linda Fagan, said in memo released alongside the report.

