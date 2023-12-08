39 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Reckons With Years-Long Coverup of Sexual Abuse

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
US Coast Guard

An extensive, years-long coverup of sexual abuse allegations at the prestigious U.S. Coast Guard Academy underscores that “change is necessary,” officials determined after an internal review, released Wednesday, affirmed revelations that senior leaders worked to downplay the prevalence of such crimes and shield the institution from public scrutiny.

The findings are detailed in a report that concludes the Coast Guard has created an environment where trust in leadership is “eroding” and “too many” personnel lack a safe workplace. It recommends sweeping changes to how service members are held accountable for not only sexual assaults, but also harassment, inappropriate jokes, and other abusive or demeaning behavior.

“Every Coast Guard member must adhere to our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty at all times,” the service’s top officer, Adm. Linda Fagan, said in memo released alongside the report.

Read the rest of the story at The Washington Post, here.

Previous article
U.S. Border Patrol is Using AI to Crack Down on Fentanyl Trafficking
Next article
Structural Cracks Ground All U.S. Coast Guard C-27J Spartan Patrol Aircraft
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights