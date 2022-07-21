Coast Guard Recognizes LNG Expert for Supporting Marine Safety, Homeland Security

The Coast Guard recognized liquefied natural gas expert Ed Carr for his contributions to Coast Guard marine safety and homeland security missions during a ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Tuesday.

Capt. Aaron Demo, chief traveling inspector with the Coast Guard’s Traveling Inspection, Training Support & National Center of Expertise Staff in Washington, D.C., recognized Carr with a Meritorious Public Service Award for supporting the Coast Guard’s LGC National Center of Expertise from 2014 to 2019.

During his tenure as senior vice president of the LNG division at Mitsui O.S.K. Bulk Shipping (USA) LLC, Carr bolstered the Coast Guard’s LNG ship rider training program and facilitated over eight professional exchanges, resulting in more than 2,000 hours of training for Coast Guard personnel on advanced LNG equipment, operations and crew requirements.

Additionally, in support of the merchant marine industry training program, Carr established and fostered five mutual training agreements with diverse groups of maritime stakeholders and developed an inaugural training approach with Korean-built vessels.

“Ed Carr built cohesive relationships between the Coast Guard and maritime community during a pivotal time when the LNG industry was experiencing tremendous growth,” said Lt. Cmdr. William J. Hickey, detachment chief, LGC NCOE. “His efforts honed the technical prowess of our marine inspectors and strengthened communication with our partners in the Marine Transportation System community.”

The Coast Guard Meritorious Public Service award is the second highest civilian award of its kind, and is used to recognize substantial contributions to Coast Guard missions and public safety.

Read more at USCG