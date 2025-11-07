Coast Guard Refers Miami Vessel Collision That Killed 3 Children to Justice Department for Possible Criminal Charges

The Coast Guard says its Southeast District referred a case to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecution following the July 28 collision between a barge being pushed by the vessel Wood Chuck and a sailing vessel, which killed three minors and injured two others.

The Coast Guard is referring the case for 18 USC 1115, seaman’s manslaughter, against parties involved in the towing company.

“After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we’ve referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future,” said Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio. “As the process moves into this new phase, our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic incident.”

