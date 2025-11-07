spot_img
41.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 7, 2025
DOJMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Refers Miami Vessel Collision That Killed 3 Children to Justice Department for Possible Criminal Charges

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 7, 2025
The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard says its Southeast District referred a case to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecution following the July 28 collision between a barge being pushed by the vessel Wood Chuck and a sailing vessel, which killed three minors and injured two others.

The Coast Guard is referring the case for 18 USC 1115, seaman’s manslaughter, against parties involved in the towing company.

“After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we’ve referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future,” said Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio. “As the process moves into this new phase, our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic incident.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Ontario Man Serving Sentence for NYC Terror Plot Pleads Guilty to Stabbing U.S. Prison Officers in ISIS-Inspired Attack
Next article
U.S. Pledges $24 Million in Aid to Hurricane Melissa Impacted Nations

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES