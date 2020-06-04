Coast Guard Releases 2020 Special Local Notice to Mariners

The commander of the Coast Guard’s 13th District signed and released the 2020 edition of the Special Local Notice to Mariners.

The Special Local Notice to Mariners is an annual reference publication that contains a wide variety of safety, boating and general maritime information, as well as covering topics specific to the Pacific Northwest. Mariners can download the document at

https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/pdf/lnms/D13_SLNM%20Special%20Local%20Notice%20to%20Mariners%20Indefinite.pdf

In addition to the annual Special Local Notice to Mariners, the weekly Local Notice to Mariner is the Coast Guard’s primary means for publishing navigation information, including but not limited to the establishment of, changes to, and deficiencies in aids to navigation, reports of channel conditions, obstructions, hazards to navigation, dangers, anchorage’s, restricted areas, marine events, information on bridges such as proposed construction or modification, and similar items.

The LNM is essential to all navigators for safe navigation and for keeping their charts and Light List, up-to-date. Published weekly by each Coast Guard district, LNMs are available on the Navigation Center’s website. The public can find the 13th District’s LNM at this page:

https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=lnmDistrict®ion=13

To sign up for email notifications each week when the LNM is published, visit https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=feeds, click on the link for “13th District Local Notice to Mariners”, and enter your email address.

Any mariners with questions about the LNM in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho can contact the Waterways Management and Aids to Navigation office of the Coast Guard 13th District in Seattle by emailing D13-SMB-D13-LNM@uscg.mil or calling 206-220-7280.

