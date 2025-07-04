The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday the renaming of its operational districts from numerical to geographic designations, a key initiative under Force Design 2028 (FD2028).

This strategic change, directed by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on May 21, 2025, aims to indicate more accurately the regions they serve and represent. Renaming operational districts revises a numbered system established during World War II, when the Coast Guard operated as part of the Navy to ensure alignment between the services. In the 80 years since the Coast Guard separated from the Navy, the Service has maintained the numbered districts. However, the Navy stopped using numbered districts over 25 years ago.

Updating operational districts to regional names will more clearly align districts with their areas of responsibility, facilitate collaboration with interagency partners, and ensure the American public and maritime stakeholders can easily find and understand the districts in which they live, recreate and operate. This change is a direct action within FD2028’s organization campaign, which is focused on adapting the Coast Guard’s structure to remain effective and responsive.

The new geographic names, approved by the Department of Homeland Security, are as follows:

District 1: USCG Northeast District

District 5: USCG East District

District 7: USCG Southeast District

District 8: USCG Heartland District

District 9: USCG Great Lakes District

District 11: USCG Southwest District

District 13: USCG Northwest District

District 14: USCG Oceania District

District 17: USCG Arctic District

“This renaming is more than just a change in labels; it’s a critical step in our journey to become a more agile, capable, and responsive fighting force,” said Acting Commandant Kevin E. Lunday. “Under Force Design 2028, we are driving fundamental changes to speed decision-making, improve strategic alignment, and ultimately best serve the American people for decades to come. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that change is lasting and has an enduring impact on the Service and the Nation.”

This change will not impact operations or change existing geographical district boundaries. To memorialize the updated names for operational districts, the Coast Guard is undertaking the process of formally changing district names in the Code of Federal Regulations. Through this process, the Coast Guard will continue to communicate with stakeholders and provide updated resources and information as appropriate.

The original announcement can be found here.