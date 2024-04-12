The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 101 migrants to Dominican Republic, Monday, following three interdictions of unlawful, irregular migration attempts during the weekend near Puerto Rico.

The migrants were transferred to Dominican Republic authorities during two separate rendezvous with the Dominican Republic Navy vessel Capella just off Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The most recent of the three interdictions occurred Sunday night when a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a grossly overloaded makeshift vessel in the Mona Passage northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted the cutter Joseph Tezanos to intercept the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos embarked 34 migrants, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

The second interdiction occurred Sunday morning when Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a communication from the captain of the tugboat Miss Lizzy, who reported sighting a group of migrant stowaways aboard the towed barge Amelia. The migrants were reportedly preparing to jump overboard as the tugboat and barge were transiting three nautical miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Two of the migrants who jumped into the water were rescued by a responding Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit and the crew of the tugboat Miss Lizzy. Shortly thereafter, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos arrived on scene and embarked 11 migrants, including 10 Dominican Republic nationals and one Haitian.

The first interdiction occurred Saturday evening when the aircrew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft sighted a grossly overloaded makeshift vessel in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jospeh Tezanos to intercept the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the crew of cutter Joseph Tezanos embarked 57 migrants, including 51 Dominican Republic nationals and six Haitian nationals.

“The Coast Guard works daily with our local, federal and Dominican Republic Navy partners in our shared and unwavering resolve to stop unlawful maritime migration voyages in the Mona Passage,” said Cmdr. Gerard Wenk, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response. “These voyages are extremely dangerous since they most often take place aboard grossly overloaded vessels that are unseaworthy and continuously take on water. These conditions, along with unpredictable weather patterns in the Mona Passage, could cause a vessel to capsize without notice resulting in loss of life. Don’t take to the sea.”