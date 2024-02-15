44.3 F
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Repatriates 33 Migrants to Haiti

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce and partner agency crews stop a suspected smuggling venture in the vicinity of Fort Pierce Inlet, Feb. 3, 2024. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Feb. 12, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Fort Pierce crew)

Coast Guard Cutter Benard C. Webber’s crew repatriated 33 migrants to Haiti, Monday, following an interdiction of a migrant venture near Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a grounded fishing vessel, at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Feb. 3.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“U.S. maritime borders are not open to unauthorized entry or illicit trafficking,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations.”

Coast Guard crews repatriated 53 migrants to Haiti in fiscal year 2024, which began on Oct. 1, 2023.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

