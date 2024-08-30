Coast Guard Repatriates 41 Migrants to Cuba Following Interdiction

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 41 migrants to Cuba, Friday, following multiple interdictions of unlawful maritime migration attempts in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Aug. 16., approximately 39 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan reported a vessel to Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders, Monday, approximately 8 miles southeast of Port Everglades.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, of a migrant vessel approximately 58 miles south of Marathon.

“The Coast Guard, alongside Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners, works day and night to disrupt and interdict unlawful migration attempts such as these,” said Lt. j.g. Jesus Martinez Borges, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Our cooperation with HSTF-SE partners such as Customs and Border Protection, significantly augment our abilities to detect and deter migrants from the life-threatening risks involved with unlawful maritime migration. Don’t take to the seas.”