70.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 30, 2024
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Repatriates 41 Migrants to Cuba Following Interdiction

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
An empty migrant vessel, Aug. 20, 2024. A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, of a migrant vessel approximately 58 miles south of Marathon. (USCG Courtesy photo)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 41 migrants to Cuba, Friday, following multiple interdictions of unlawful maritime migration attempts in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Aug. 16., approximately 39 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan reported a vessel to Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders, Monday, approximately 8 miles southeast of Port Everglades.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, of a migrant vessel approximately 58 miles south of Marathon.

“The Coast Guard, alongside Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners, works day and night to disrupt and interdict unlawful migration attempts such as these,” said Lt. j.g. Jesus Martinez Borges, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Our cooperation with HSTF-SE partners such as Customs and Border Protection, significantly augment our abilities to detect and deter migrants from the life-threatening risks involved with unlawful maritime migration. Don’t take to the seas.”

Previous article
Coast Guard Offloads Nearly $50 Million in Illegal Narcotics Seized in Eastern Pacific
Next article
Emissions From Canada’s 2023 Wildfires Higher Than All but 3 Countries: Study
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals