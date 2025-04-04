68.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 4, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Repatriates 99 Aliens to Haiti

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A law enforcement boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) intercepts an overloaded vessel with Haitian aliens approximately 35 miles north of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Mar. 27, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca’s crew repatriated 99 aliens to Haiti, Tuesday, following a maritime interdiction approximately 35 miles north of Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Thursday, of an approximate 35-foot overloaded vessel transiting north toward the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“The Coast Guard remains steadfast in our defense of the U.S. maritime borders and approaches with patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts before they reach our shores,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Pearson, Coast Guard liaison officer to U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince. “Attempting illegal migration in overloaded, unsafe vessels with no safety equipment is extremely dangerous and puts you and your loved one’s lives at risk. Don’t take to the sea just to be sent back.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before repatriation to their country of origin or return to the country of their departure.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
U.S. Sends Carrier Strike Group, Bombers to Middle East Amid Growing Campaign Against Yemen’s Houthis
Next article
Coast Guard Plus Navy Rescue 18 People From Disabled Vessel Off San Diego Coast
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals