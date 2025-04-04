Coast Guard Repatriates 99 Aliens to Haiti

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca’s crew repatriated 99 aliens to Haiti, Tuesday, following a maritime interdiction approximately 35 miles north of Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Thursday, of an approximate 35-foot overloaded vessel transiting north toward the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“The Coast Guard remains steadfast in our defense of the U.S. maritime borders and approaches with patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts before they reach our shores,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Pearson, Coast Guard liaison officer to U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince. “Attempting illegal migration in overloaded, unsafe vessels with no safety equipment is extremely dangerous and puts you and your loved one’s lives at risk. Don’t take to the sea just to be sent back.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before repatriation to their country of origin or return to the country of their departure.

