Friday, December 12, 2025
Border SecurityMaritime SecurityDHS

Coast Guard Reports 150,000+ Pounds of Cocaine Seized During Operation Pacific Viper

December 12, 2025
U.S. Coast Guard crews conduct counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific during Operation Pacific Viper, resulting in the interdiction of over 150,000 pounds of drugs since early August. (Video still by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has seized more than 150,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August.

With a dose of 1.2 grams of cocaine being enough to kill a person, the amount seized through Operation Pacific Viper equates to over 57 million potentially lethal doses.

“Operation Pacific Viper has proven to be a crucial weapon in the fight against foreign drug traffickers and cartels in Latin America and has sent a clear message that we will disrupt, dismantle and destroy their deadly business exploits wherever we find them,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. “In cutting off the flow of these deadly drugs, the Coast Guard is saving countless American lives and delivering on President Trump’s promise to Make America Safe Again and reestablish our maritime dominance.”

Through Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard has been accelerating counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where significant transport of illicit narcotics continues from Central and South America. The Coast Guard surged additional assets — cutters, aircraft and tactical teams — to interdict, seize and disrupt transshipments of cocaine and other bulk illicit drugs. Operation Pacific Viper continues the Coast Guard’s efforts to protect the Homeland, counter narco-terrorism and disrupt Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Transnational Criminal Organizations and cartels seeking to produce and traffic illicit drugs into the United States. 80% of all U.S.-bound narcotics seizures occur at sea, highlighting the impact of maritime drug interdiction.

“This milestone is a testament to the vigilance and tenacity of our crews,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant. “When we say we own the sea, it reflects our relentless pursuit to securing the maritime domain and disrupting the criminal networks that threaten our communities.”

Recent operations have highlighted the effectiveness of this surged posture, including multiple record-setting efforts. On Dec. 2, Coast Guard Cutter Munro seized over 20,000 pounds of cocaine in a single interdiction, after utilizing disabling fire on a heavily laden go-fast vessel. This was the Coast Guard’s largest at-sea interdiction since March 2007. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James executed a remarkable run of four significant seizures across 10 days in November, netting 19,819 pounds of cocaine. This series of interdictions included 9,581 pounds on Nov. 15, 3,225 pounds on Nov. 23, and two separate seizures on Nov. 25 totaling 7,055 in coordination with Coast Guard Cutter Active.

The original announcement can be found here.

