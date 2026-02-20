Coast Guard Rescues 1 Man and His Dog After Vessel Runs Aground

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued one person and a dog after their vessel ran aground near Winyah Bay.

The man and his dog were transported to Georgetown Airport with no reported medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a distress call on VHF-FM channel 16 from the man aboard the 37-foot sailing vessel, Chusan, at 6:16 p.m. stating his vessel ran aground on the rocks.

“Our crews train extensively to respond to situations like this, and we’re grateful the mariner had a working VHF radio to call for help,” said Lt. Josh Hamilton, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot. “Running aground can quickly become dangerous, especially near rocks and shifting conditions. We encourage all boaters to carry proper communication equipment and continuously monitor Channel 16 so we can respond without delay when every second counts.”

