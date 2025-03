A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued 15 aliens aboard an adrift vessel approximately 60 miles southwest of San Diego, Tuesday.

Two Coast Guard rescue swimmers were deployed to bring the aliens aboard the helicopter.

All 15 aliens were safely hoisted and brought back to Sector San Diego over two separate flights due to passenger constraints.

The aliens were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.

