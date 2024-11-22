Coast Guard Rescues 2 Boaters and Their Dogs Off Maryland

Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters and their two dogs after their 31-foot sailboat ran aground south of Fleeton Point, Maryland, last Thursday.

The boaters and their dogs were hoisted by an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to emergency services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. No major injuries were reported.

The vessel is currently aground, and a salvage plan is being developed by the owner.

“When we got word that a vessel was aground and breaking apart, we knew we had to act fast,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erin Palmer, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Maryland – National Capital Region. “Our crews train constantly for these types of incidents and last night that training paid off.”

At 7:22 P.M., Sector Maryland – National Capital Region watchstanders received a report that the vessel was aground in approximately 4-feet of water. Sector Maryland – National Capital Region issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to mariners, deployed assets in response, and coordinated with several local agencies to render assistance to the mariners.

The Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew arrived on scene and were able to make contact with the sailing vessel.

The aircrew conducted a successful hoist operation, safely recovering the two people and two dogs on the aground vessel. The helicopter aircrew then transported the boaters to awaiting emergency services.

