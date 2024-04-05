52 F
Coast Guard Rescues 2 Boaters on Lake Champlain

By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Station Burlington boat crew rescues two stranded boaters on Lake Champlain after their vessel ran aground on Lake Champlain April 1, 2024. The boaters were stranded after their vessel began taking on water and ran into the rocks around one of the Four Brothers islands on the lake. (Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

Coast Guard Station Burlington, Vermont, rescued two stranded boaters from an island on Lake Champlain after their vessel ran aground Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Burlington received a call at approximately 6 p.m. stating a vessel was taking on water and up on the rocks at one the Four Brothers islands with two people on board.

Station Burlington launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) crew with a Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) on board, transiting through 28 knot winds and 3-4 foot waves.

The RB-M crew was unable to approach the shore because of the rocky shoreline, and the RDC crew was used to rescued the two boaters. Both were transferred to shore without any reported injuries.

