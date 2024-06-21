91.1 F
Coast Guard Rescues 2 Hikers and Dog in Deschutes National Forest, Oregon

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter positioned in Cordova, Alaska, October 5, 2020. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston/U.S. Coast Guard District 17)

The Coast Guard rescued two hikers and a dog after one of the hikers sustained a knee injury Sunday in Deschutes National Forest, Oregon.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a report at 4:20 p.m. by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management of a 14-year-old female hiker who sustained a severe knee injury and was unable to hike back to the trailhead.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Due to the steep terrain and tree height exceeding the helicopter’s hoist cable length, the two rescue swimmers were lowered approximately a quarter of a mile from the hiker’s location.

The rescue swimmers located the hiker and her father and used a confined space stretcher to carry and drag the patient over fallen trees rocks and snow back to the hoisting area.

The aircrew hoisted the injured hiker along with her father and dog into the helicopter and transported them to Redmond Municipal Airport to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition.

“This was an incredibly challenging but rewarding rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Weeks. “The environment in this region posed significant challenges but, because of our constant training for dynamic conditions such as these, we were able to work together as an effective team and complete our mission successfully. This aircrew consisted of three dads, so it was very heartwarming to, on Father’s Day, to play a role in the safe return of a father and his daughter back to safety.”

Before venturing outdoors, the Coast Guard wants to remind people to follow these recommended safety guidelines:

  • Carry a form of communication in the event you need assistance.
  • File a travel plan and leave it with somebody you trust. It should include when you are leaving, where you will be, how long you will be gone and when you plan to return.
  • Carry the appropriate gear, including a first aid kit, food, water and extra clothing in the event you need to shelter in place. In an emergency, rescuers may take several hours to reach your location.
