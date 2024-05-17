The Coast Guard rescued four people from their overturned vessel near Freeport, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a Mayday call at 4:47 p.m., from a crew member stating their tug and barge was rolling over on its side with four people aboard.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, and directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston.

The helicopter crew located the life raft and directed the boat crew to its position. The boat crew arrived on scene, and brought three people aboard and transferred them to Station Freeport. The helicopter crew hoisted one person, who sustained a back injury, aboard the helicopter and was transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.