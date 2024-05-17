67.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 17, 2024
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Rescues 4 Boaters Near Freeport, Texas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport locates a life raft near Freeport, Texas, May 13, 2024. The helicopter crew transported one of the boaters to University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard image caption, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

The Coast Guard rescued four people from their overturned vessel near Freeport, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a Mayday call at  4:47 p.m., from a crew member stating their tug and barge was rolling over on its side with four people aboard.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, and directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston.

The helicopter crew located the life raft and directed the boat crew to its position. The boat crew arrived on scene, and brought three people aboard and transferred them to Station Freeport. The helicopter crew hoisted one person, who sustained a back injury, aboard the helicopter and was transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Coast Guard Apprehends 4 Men Indicted for Wildlife Smuggling Near Puerto Rico
Next article
Maui to Hire Expert to Evaluate County’s Response to Deadly Wildfire
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals