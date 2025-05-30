79.7 F
Coast Guard Rescues 8 Mariners From Sailboat Near San Francisco

Coast Guard crewmembers rescued eight passengers of a sailing vessel in the San Francisco bay, Saturday afternoon. (Photo: USCG)

Coast Guard members rescued eight passengers of a sailing vessel in the San Francisco Bay, Saturday afternoon.

At 1:38 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Command Center received a call that the 30-foot sailing vessel, Viking, was taking on water near Gashouse Cove.

Another vessel in the area attempted to tow Viking, though it flipped on its side. The nine persons aboard righted the vessel and climbed back aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Golden Gate boat crew arrived on scene and removed eight passengers from the vessel; however, the captain was unwilling to disembark.

The Golden Gate boat crew departed temporarily to bring the eight passengers ashore, during which the sailing vessel flipped on its side once more.

A TowBoat US vessel arrived on scene and was able to tow the Viking into Aquatic Park with the captain still on the hull, before righting and mooring it at the pier.

The original announcement can be found here.

