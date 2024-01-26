67.1 F
Coast Guard Rescues 9 From Lake Erie, Total of 20 Rescued From Ice Floe

(United States Coast Guard Photo)

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says it rescued nine people from an ice floe on Lake Erie Monday.

At approximately 10:21 a.m. on January 22, USCG crews from Station Marblehead and Air Station Detroit responded following initial report that more than 20 people were stranded on an ice floe nearly a half mile off shore near Catawba Island which is just over five miles south of Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

The USCG confirms crews rescued nine people were rescued with four additional rescued by the Put-in-Bay Fire Department. 20 people in total, USCG says were rescued from the ice floe, with the remaining seven rescuing themselves with their own airboat.

Read the rest of the story at WXYZ, here.

