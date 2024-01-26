The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says it rescued nine people from an ice floe on Lake Erie Monday.

At approximately 10:21 a.m. on January 22, USCG crews from Station Marblehead and Air Station Detroit responded following initial report that more than 20 people were stranded on an ice floe nearly a half mile off shore near Catawba Island which is just over five miles south of Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

The USCG confirms crews rescued nine people were rescued with four additional rescued by the Put-in-Bay Fire Department. 20 people in total, USCG says were rescued from the ice floe, with the remaining seven rescuing themselves with their own airboat.

