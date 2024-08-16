Coast Guard Rescues Boater from Sinking Vessel Near Kauai

The Coast Guard assisted one man aboard a vessel taking on water near Kauai Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a phone call at 2:40 a.m. from the wife of a boater stating the recreational fishing vessel Aikane-49 was disabled and adrift off Pakala Beach.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders requested a marina check by Kauai Police Department personnel, directed the launch of Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, and directed the launch of an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

The airplane crew arrived on scene and observed the activation of a maritime flare from the vessel at 5:12 a.m. The RB-M arrived on scene and reported approximately 100 gallons of water on board with active flooding of approximately one gallon per minute.

Station Kauai boat crew towed the Aikane-49 to Port Allen Harbor where they helped the boater control the leak.

Once moored, the operator of the Aikane-49 reported there was a second individual that swam to shore once the vessel became disabled. The RB-M crew confirmed that the second individual had arrived safely at Port Allen Harbor.

“Distress signals like flares are a vital tool to have on your vessel,” said Mike Mullins, operations controller, Sector Honolulu command center. “In emergency situations they can help first responders quickly locate and assist those in distress.”