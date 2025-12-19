Coast Guard Rescues Boater From Vessel Fire Off Florida Coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a boater after their commercial fishing vessel caught fire approximately 100 miles west of Clearwater.

The boater was in stable condition and did not require medical attention.

The aircrew located the boater in a life raft near the burning vessel in 2 to 4-foot seas and 14 knot winds at 5:46 p.m. The crew deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the survivor.

A Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon activation at 3:27 p.m., and coordinated the launch of the helicopter crew.

“The boater was able to quickly deploy a life raft and abandon their burning vessel,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaiah Andrews, a search & rescue controller at Southeast District command center. “Through quick actions and the utilization of an emergency position indicating radio beacon our aircrew was able to narrow the search area for a timely rescue.”

Our Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders maintain a continuous watch of the Search and Rescue Satellite-Aided Tracking system and direct coordination with partner agencies to deploy Coast Guard assets at a moment’s notice for emergent search and rescue cases.

The Coast Guard says it is investigating the cause of the fire.

The original announcement can be found here.