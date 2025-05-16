A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man, Saturday, after his 15-foot vessel capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified at 7:34 a.m., through a 911 transfer, that St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office marine rescue crews were responding to a boater in distress.

The Station St. Petersburg crew retrieved the man from the water at 7:56 a.m. and transferred him to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue boat crew. The man was transported to Maximo Boat Ramp, no injuries were reported, and the vessel owner is coordinating commercial salvage.

“Sharing his float plan with his wife and coordination between partner agencies helped save this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Catell, an operations unit controller at Sector St. Petersburg. “With National Safe Boating Week fast approaching, May 17-23, all boaters are reminded to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season.”

