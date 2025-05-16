68 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 16, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Rescues Boater Near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescues a man after his 15-foot vessel capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Sharing his float plan with his wife, and coordination between St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office crews helped save the man's life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man, Saturday, after his 15-foot vessel capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified at 7:34 a.m., through a 911 transfer, that St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office marine rescue crews were responding to a boater in distress.

The Station St. Petersburg crew retrieved the man from the water at 7:56 a.m. and transferred him to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue boat crew. The man was transported to Maximo Boat Ramp, no injuries were reported, and the vessel owner is coordinating commercial salvage.

“Sharing his float plan with his wife and coordination between partner agencies helped save this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Catell, an operations unit controller at Sector St. Petersburg. “With National Safe Boating Week fast approaching, May 17-23, all boaters are reminded to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Halts Maritime Smuggling Attempt Near La Jolla
Next article
Coast Guard Medevacs Captain From Fishing Vessel Offshore Hawaii
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals