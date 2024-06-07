77.3 F
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Rescues Child, 7 Adults 36 Miles Offshore Boca Grande

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues 1 child and 7 adults after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, Florida, June 1, 2024. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a child and seven adults, Saturday, after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received the boaters’ distress call through VHF-FM channel 16, where the boaters reported that their vessel was sinking and activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

The Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew honed in on the signal of one of the boaters’ Personal Locator Beacons, spotted the devices’ strobe lights and found all 8 people wearing their life jackets while holding onto a cooler. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport.

“The boaters in distress carried close to every piece of lifesaving equipment we encourage the public to carry onboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay. “Life jackets, an EPIRB, a PLB, visual signaling devices and a marine grade radio with VHF-FM channel 16 improve our Coast Guard crews’ abilities to locate mariners in distress and increase the chances of a positive outcome to bring them safely home. Today marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and these safe boating practices make a difference year-round.”

