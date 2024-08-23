Coast Guard Rescues Disabled Fishing Vessel Crew Near Satawal Atoll

On Aug. 18, 2024, the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew successfully rescued six fishermen and towed their disabled fishing vessel to Satawal Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), marking the end of a coordinated search and rescue operation showcasing strong international and local partnerships.

“This operation underscores the vital importance of Personal Locator Beacons in maritime safety. By quickly alerting us to the fishermens’ location; the PLB effectively took the ‘search’ out of ‘search and rescue’ by narrowing the search area significantly and allowing us to focus on the swift recovery of the vessel. This highlights the strength of our regional partnerships and the profound impact of technology in enhancing our mission effectiveness.” said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, the search and rescue mission coordinator on the case, highlighting the collaborative nature of the mission.

The Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam watch received a distress alert from a 406MHz Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) registered in the United States at approximately 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 17. The beacon, lent out by a Yap-based owner to outer island fishermen, was activated, signaling potential distress about 27 nautical miles north northeast of Satawal.

Upon receiving the alert, the JRSC Guam team launched a coordinated rescue effort involving the Oliver Henry and Panamanian-flagged Zhong Yu Marine, a 97-meter cargo vessel approximately 138 nautical miles north of the PLB location participating in the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) program. They also coordinated with the Department of Defense to secure aviation support.

Oliver Henry diverted from their patrol 238 nautical miles north-northeast of the PLB for a 10-hour transit at the best possible speed. Despite challenging weather conditions, including low visibility and thunderstorms in the area, the Oliver Henry and the Zhong Yu Marine arrived at the search area by 3 a.m.

“While the U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane and crew out of Kadena Air Force Base was en route to assist, the fishermen were located prior to their arrival. We deeply appreciate the readiness and support offered by our Department of Defense partners, which plays a crucial role in the success of our search and rescue missions,” said Epperson. “The swift response from our AMVER partner vessel, Zhong Yu Marine, and the seamless integration of their efforts with the Coast Guard showcases our ability to overcome challenges in this expansive and remote area of Blue Pacific.”

At 8:20 a.m. local time, the Oliver Henry crew located the disabled vessel, a 22-foot fiberglass boat with a white hull and blue interior, with six fishers in good condition aboard about 11 nautical miles off Satawal. The vessel, which had been adrift after experiencing engine failure, was towed to Satawal Atoll by the Oliver Henry, arriving roughly two hours later. The sea state, reported to be less than a foot with winds out of the east at 4 knots, was particularly favorable for the tow.

“Today’s successful mission reflects the high level of training and readiness that the crew of the Oliver Henry maintains and has rebuilt following our significant crew turnover this year. I am incredibly proud of our team, who performed exceptionally to ensure the safety of those on board the disabled vessel. This success builds on the achievement of our last patrol where we located and towed a distressed yacht and crew to Palau,” said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of Oliver Henry.

“Being part of these missions is a reminder of why we do what we do. It’s about bringing people home safely to their families, no matter the obstacles. We were here in Satawal in April, and we medically evacuated a 9-year-old boy with a head injury safely to higher care and delivered aid from USAID and the International Organization for Migration with support from the U.S. Embassy to combat drought,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Rodgers.

With the vessel and crew safely returning to shore, the Oliver Henry will return to Guam due to a mechanical issue and will conduct repairs before returning to sea.

“The successful rescue of the disabled vessel near Satawal Atoll highlights the Coast Guard’s commitment to safeguarding lives at sea across the Pacific. The use of personal locator beacons significantly improves the chances of being found and shortens the search time as we cover these immense distances,” said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Our coordinated efforts with local partners and international teams demonstrate our dedication to maritime safety in this vast and remote region.”