Coast Guard Rescues Family Off Naushon Island After Vessel Fire

The Coast Guard received a MAYDAY call from the three survivors on Wednesday morning via marine radio. Volunteers from Naushon Trust administered first aid to the survivors. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod transported them to Cape Cod Hospital for higher care.

A concerned family member reported the vessel overdue after they did not return Tuesday evening. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole and Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill (WPB 87332), Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth Harbormaster and volunteers from Naushon Trust searched throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the vessel. Calls to the crew of the vessel went straight to voicemail and cell phone pings could not give an accurate location.

After waking up to a vessel fire Monday night, the family abandoned ship and swam to the nearby Naushon Island, Massachusetts, where they found a barn for shelter.

While walking along the beach, the son located the vessel’s marine radio which had washed ashore.

The 30-ft pleasure craft THIRD WAVE departed from Eel Pond in Falmouth on Friday with a mother, father and son onboard. They intended to remain anchored between Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard throughout the weekend before returning Tuesday afternoon.

“Quick thinking and having quality equipment allowed the family to survive and call for help,” says Mr. Scott Backholm, a search and rescue mission coordinator from Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England. “Mariners are encouraged to pursue first aid training and ensure their vessels are outfitted with proper safety equipment.”

The original announcement can be found here.