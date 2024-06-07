The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued four boaters after their 28-foot catamaran capsized near Dauphin Island, Alabama, last Thursday.

The Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received an SOS signal at approximately 1:50 p.m. from a satellite communicator. Utilizing the satellite link, the watchstanders communicated with one of the boaters, who confirmed that the vessel had capsized and all four individuals were in the water without personal flotation devices.

Responding swiftly, the Coast Guard diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, which was already airborne. Additionally, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Aviation Training Center Mobile, also in the air for training exercises, were dispatched to the scene.

The rescue teams coordinated their efforts efficiently. One of the Dolphin helicopter crews arrived on scene and hoisted all four boaters to safety. The survivors were then transported to Aviation Training Center Mobile in Mobile, Alabama. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The rapid response and coordination among our aircrews and boatcrews were crucial in ensuring the safety of the individuals involved,” said Captain Matthew G. Denning, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. “This incident highlights the importance of having reliable communication devices on board and the effectiveness of our rescue operations.”

The Coast Guard urges all boaters to carry essential safety equipment, including personal flotation devices, to enhance their chances of survival in emergencies.