77.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 7, 2024
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Rescues Four Boaters After Vessel Capsizes Near Dauphin Island

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
A Coast Guard MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew stands with 4 survivors at Aviation Training Center Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, May 30, 2024. The Coast Guard rescued the four boaters after their vessel reportedly capsized that day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Reed)

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued four boaters after their 28-foot catamaran capsized near Dauphin Island, Alabama, last Thursday.

The Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received an SOS signal at approximately 1:50 p.m. from a satellite communicator. Utilizing the satellite link, the watchstanders communicated with one of the boaters, who confirmed that the vessel had capsized and all four individuals were in the water without personal flotation devices.

Responding swiftly, the Coast Guard diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, which was already airborne. Additionally, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Aviation Training Center Mobile, also in the air for training exercises, were dispatched to the scene.

The rescue teams coordinated their efforts efficiently. One of the Dolphin helicopter crews arrived on scene and hoisted all four boaters to safety. The survivors were then transported to Aviation Training Center Mobile in Mobile, Alabama. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The rapid response and coordination among our aircrews and boatcrews were crucial in ensuring the safety of the individuals involved,” said Captain Matthew G. Denning, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. “This incident highlights the importance of having reliable communication devices on board and the effectiveness of our rescue operations.”

The Coast Guard urges all boaters to carry essential safety equipment, including personal flotation devices, to enhance their chances of survival in emergencies.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro Holds a Change of Command Ceremony
Next article
COLUMN: Untapped Crisis Communications Inreach
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals