A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Astoria rescued four men who fell approximately 60 feet from the roof of a large, empty water tower in Taholah, Washington, on Tuesday.

Due to the height of the structure and limited access to fire department ground crews, the Quinault Fire Department requested Coast Guard assistance. Air Station Astoria accepted the mission and launched an MH-60 Jayhawk. All four men were reportedly unable to walk.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard helicopter crew deployed two rescue swimmers into the water tank and then used a rescue basket to safely hoist the men aboard the aircraft. Following the hoist, the aircrew transported the men to awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on scene and life-flighted to the hospital.

“The Coast Guard delivers unique rescue capabilities unmatched in service to the United States and its citizens,” said Cmdr. Neal Corbin, commanding officer of Air Station Astoria. ” Our crews are highly trained and proficient in coastal cliff rescue operations, and we are proud to assist the Quinault Nation in this challenging mission. Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we wish everyone a swift and full recovery.”

